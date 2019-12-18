Milwaukee men get 26 year sentences for Forest County drug bust

Two Milwaukee men were each sentenced to up to 26 years in prison by a Forest County judge on Wednesday on drug charges.

A jury found Martell Green and Devon Bell guilty on all three charges against them: felony possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, felony possession of heroin with intent to deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Prosecutors said the Forest County Drug Task Force stopped their car on January 8 and found cocaine, drug paraphernalia and a digital scale. When they were booked into the Forest County Jail, officers found more drugs "hidden in their person."

Detectives recovered 10.6 grams of heroin and 40.7 grams of crack cocaine. The street value is about $13,500.

Green, 25, and Bell, 29, will serve at least 18 years in prison followed by 8 years of extended supervision. Each man was also fined $10,000.

Another passenger in the car, Keotis Hamilton, 33, had an active warrant for his arrest. During the arrest, he swallowed a pill officers believed was Oxycodone. He was charged with Obstructing an Officer and Bail Jumping in addition to the three drug charges.

Hamilton avoided a trial, pleading guilty to the two charges of possession with intent to deliver. He'll be sentenced at a later date.