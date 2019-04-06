Milwaukee man's body found in Kewaunee County

A Milwaukee man was found dead in Kewaunee County on Friday, April 5th.

Previously on Sunday, March 30th, a vehicle was found abandoned on Kadletz Road approximately half a mile from Highway 29. The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office searched for the owner of the vehicle, but couldn’t find him. The vehicle was towed to a Kewaunee tow lot.

The Milwaukee Police Department contacted the Kewaunee Sheriff’s Office on Friday regarding the missing man and conducted a second search. After returning to the scene they located the body farther beyond the previous search radius.

This incident is still under investigation and police say the public is not in danger.

An autopsy will later be conducted by the Kewaunee County Coroner and the Sheboygan Medical Examiner.