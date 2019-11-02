Milwaukee man goes for world record pinball attempt

A Wisconsin man is going for a Guinness World Record, for a great cause.

Ryan Clancy from Milwaukee is trying to play pinball for thirty hours in a row. It started Friday morning and ends Saturday afternoon.

There are strict rules. His hands have to stay on the flippers, except to eat or drink, and he's allowed a five-minute break every hour.

However, the challenge is about more than a record. Clancy is raising money for Children's Hospital where his son Alex stayed when his kidneys failed a few years ago.







You can also donate at extralife.org.

