Milwaukee man charged with shooting pregnant woman on party bus

Prosecutors have charged a Milwaukee man in a drive-by shooting that killed a pregnant mother of five who was on board a party bus.

Thirty-one-year-old Antion Haywood was charged Wednesday with first-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon.

Haywood is accused in the death of 33-year-old Annie Sandifer.

She was on board a party bus outside a Milwaukee supper club early on Feb. 1 when a gunman in a passing car fired shots. Sandifer was struck in the head.

The bus drove her to a hospital, but she didn't survive.

Doctors were able to deliver her baby by emergency cesarean section.