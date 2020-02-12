Milwaukee man charged with shooting pregnant woman on party bus

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Prosecutors have charged a Milwaukee man in a drive-by shooting that killed a pregnant mother of five who was on board a party bus.
Thirty-one-year-old Antion Haywood was charged Wednesday with first-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon.
Haywood is accused in the death of 33-year-old Annie Sandifer.
She was on board a party bus outside a Milwaukee supper club early on Feb. 1 when a gunman in a passing car fired shots. Sandifer was struck in the head.
The bus drove her to a hospital, but she didn't survive.
Doctors were able to deliver her baby by emergency cesarean section.