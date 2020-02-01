Milwaukee man charged with killing cyclist in hit-and-run

Authorities say a 31-year-old Milwaukee man has been charged with killing a bicyclist in a hit-and-run crash.

Charles D. Randle faces counts of hit-and-run resulting in death and driving with a suspended license causing death.

He made an initial court appearance Friday and was being held on $15,000 bail.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the north side of Milwaukee.

The victim was a 53-year-old Anthony Barnes. Emergency crews tried to revive the man, but he died at the scene.

Video from a pole camera at the intersection showed the collision.

