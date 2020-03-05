Milwaukee man accused of killing girlfriend now charged in 2-year-old daughter's death, too

A Milwaukee man charged with fatally shooting his girlfriend last year is now charged with killing the couple's 2-year-old daughter.

Dariaz Higgins, 35, was charged Thursday with unintentional second-degree murder in the death of Noelani Robinson.

The girl's body was found last March in a blanket in a highway ditch in southern Minnesota. Charging documents say she died of multiple blunt force injuries.

Prosecutors say after dumping the girl's body, Higgins returned to Milwaukee. Prosecutors say he brought his girlfriend, 24-year-old Sierra Robinson, to an apartment where he claimed the girl was and shot her.

A message left with his attorney wasn't immediately returned.