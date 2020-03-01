Milwaukee businesses hold fundraisers for families of slain Miller brewery workers

Businesses are holding fundraisers to help the families of the five men killed Wednesday at Miller brewery.

McBob's Pub & Grill

In honor of the victims and their families who were affected by the shooting, McBob's will donate $1 of all MlllerCoors products sold between Thursday, Feb. 27 and Sunday, March 1 to the families of the victims.

"We know a lot of people at Miller Coors. It's a family, a community, and we felt it was important to start giving back," McBob’s owner Steve Schmich said.

McBob's will also give its St. Patrick's Day breakfast donations to the families.

Saz's State House

Saz's State House will be honoring the memories of those who were killed Wednesday by donating 100% of the proceeds from sales of all Miller products and Saz's Sampler Combo Platters sold from Thursday, Feb. 27 through Thursday, March 5, to the families of the victims.

Wisconsin Harley-Davidson

In honor and support of the victims and their families, Wisconsin Harley-Davidson will collect monetary donations for the families.

On St. Patrick’s Day at Wisconsin Harley, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, $1 of all green Miller Lite beer sold will be donated to the families during this difficult time.

Monetary donations can also be made through Wisconsin Harley-Davidson’s Eventbrite page: https://on.wisn.com/3chg2A3

Hamburger Mary's

Hamburger Mary's will be hosting a Bingo fundraiser. 100% of proceeds from the fundraiser will go directly to the affected families. The event will be at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, March 3 and 4. Bingo is free to play and prizes are provided. It's all going to be donation based. People can make reservations at hamburgermarys.com/mke.

Pixie Wicks & Gifts

The owner, whose husband works at the brewery, is donating all proceeds from sales of her "beer can" candles sold now through March 9 to the families of the victims.

Molson Coors has started a GoFundMe campaign for family members of those killed Wednesday. It wants to raise $1 million and has donated $500,000.