Milwaukee area commerce group requesting acceleration of Badger Bounce Back plan

A Wisconsin commerce group is calling for a "Smart Restart" to the economy as soon as Monday.

The Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce believes the virus' curve is flattened enough to the point where this is no longer a threat to the health care systems.

The group is calling for an acceleration of the governor's bounce back plan as soon as May 11th.

President Tim Sheehy says people must accept that the economy will have to operate for a period of time without a vaccine.

"We're seeing a declining number of hospitalizations, a declining number of deaths, and that we can start to re-open an economy that is going to have to operate for some period of time now until there is a vaccine. And again what's going to moderate the reopening of the businesses is the confidence of the customer and the ability of the employee to come safely to work," says Sheehy.

The "Smart Restart" plan has the support of five Milwaukee area hospital CEO's.