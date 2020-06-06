Milwaukee Police Chief compares treatment of police to Jesus' persecution

One Wisconsin law enforcement official is comparing current treatment of law enforcement to the persecution of Jesus.

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales (Souce: Fox6)

During a news conference to talk about federal charges against a man who police say threw a molotov cocktail into a store, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said law enforcement is being crucified like Jesus was two thousand years ago.

“There's peaceful protesters that are angry for what happened in Minnesota and we get that and we'll work with that. but there's also people taking advantage to loot our cities, to burn our cities and make no mistake, throughout the nation, there are individuals and groups out there who want to burn a police station down,” said Chief Morales.

A police spokesperson later clarified the chief's comments saying recent mob-mentality is similar to the mobs that crucified Jesus and that chief did not compare Jesus’ death to attacks on police.