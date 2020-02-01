Milwaukee PD: Pregnant woman killed, baby saved

WISN, WBAY's sister station in Milwaukee, is reporting that a 35-year-old pregnant woman was shot and killed early Saturday morning while sitting on a party bus near 60th and Marion streets, police say.

Police said the gunfire came from the sunroof of a four-door silver sedan heading north on 60th Street.

The driver of the party bus took the woman to St. Joseph Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The medical staff performed an emergency C-section on the pregnant female and delivered the 26-week-old baby, who is in stable condition.

The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting that anyone who might have information regarding the shooting to please call 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

This story is developing.