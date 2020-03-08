Milwaukee Bucks: Giannis out for 2 games due to knee injury

The Milwaukee Bucks announced Sunday afternoon that forward Giannis Antetokounmpo won't be playing the next two games due to a knee injury.

The team states Giannis had an MRI done, and the team's doctor examined him as well.

During the exam, the team says there was a minor joint capsule sprain on the left knee.

The Bucks say Giannis won't play in the remaining two games of their current road trip.

His status for the upcoming home game against Boston on March 12th will be announced later this week.

The team says in all 57 starts this season, Antetokounmpo has averaged 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 30.9 minutes each game.