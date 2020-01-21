Miller Park to be renamed 'American Family Field'

Miller Park will officially be renamed "American Family Field."

The new name was confirmed Tuesday evening by a company spokesperson.

The Milwaukee Brewers would not comment other than to say the team "will continue to refer to the ballpark as Miller Park in accordance with the terms of the current naming rights agreement."

Madison-based American Family Insurance won the naming rights to Miller Park last January.

Miller's current naming rights contract expires at the end of this year.

The ballpark will begin being called "American Family Field" for the 2021 season.

American Family Insurance has the naming rights for 15 years.

Miller Park opened in 2001.