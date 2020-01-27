Miles for Matches raises money for Big Brothers Big Sisters

Pedal power is raising money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin.

Associated Bank employees take part in Miles for Matches. (WBAY)

Twenty-three local companies have signed up for Miles for Matches presented by Prevea.

The challenge is to bike 100 miles or more in one day. Top executives and employees will all hope on a bike to get miles.

Miles for Matches is Jan. 27 and Jan. 31. Participants will cycle between the hours of 5:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on those days.

Stationary bikes from Broken Spoke Bike Studio have been placed in the offices of the participating companies.

If you'd like to donate, CLICK HERE.