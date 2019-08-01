Mile of Music tradition: Singing in the shower

Mile of Music kicked off Thursday in downtown Appleton for its seventh year.

Tundraland Mile of Music Scholarship recipient Chase Denoo picks out an electric guitar at Heid Music in Appleton (Photo: Red Shoes Inc.)

The four-day music festival offers more than 900 different shows across multiple venues for people to come and listen and enjoy.

They can even listen to some future artists.

The Singing in the Shower promotion has become a tradition at Mile of Music. If at least 250 people sing inside a Tundraland shower installation, Tundraland will pay for music lessons for a child for a year.

Some scholarship recipients from past years helped start off the contest, which is set up outside the Red Lion Paper Valley Hotel.

Anyone, musically inclined or not, can participate and help support a child's dream.

"So many kids have this desire to learn how to play or want to own an instrument but might not otherwise be able to afford it, so if we can play a part in helping that kid realize their full potential, we're doing exactly the right thing," Brian Gottlieb, CEO of Tundraland Home Improvements, said.

The latest scholarship recipient, Chase Denoo, picked out an electric guitar at Heid Music for his music lessons. He said he uses music to calm himself and to relax.