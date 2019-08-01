Mile of Music go'ers seek out "gig" posters in downtown Appleton

With "Mile of Music" underway in Appleton, those going might notice "gig" posters being sold of their favorite artist.

It's something new this year.

With thousands of people in town for the event, some might want a souvenir, which is why Jane Oliver came up with an idea for "gig" posters, matching up ten local artists with ten bands playing for "Mile 7."

"Each artist worked directly with their band, designed a poster that the band would be happy with and then, each poster is for sale at one retailer down here on the avenue or just off the avenue, in downtown Appleton," said Oliver, co-owner of Mondo! Wine Bar & Retail.

Oliver's business is selling one of the posters, and there's a map she's distributing showing where to find the nine others.

Caryssa Hendricks of Russell Sprouts Pineapples said, "I've had a gentleman come in already. He said he was walking around and had to get them all which makes sense. You know, as a collector myself I think I'm going to go around and get them all as well."

There's only 100 copies of each poster, and they're only available in August, or until they sell out.

"We'd love to sell them out for sure. We've got Lee and Bianca are coming in here Saturday at 2:30 for an autograph signing which is going to be great. So yea, we really hope that things will go well," added Dale VerVoort, owner of Crazy Sweet.

The "gig" posters sell for $20 a piece and of that, $7 goes to benefit a local arts education charity, which Oliver says fits in well with the purpose of this event.

"Arts education is really important to me. So I thought this would be a really nice way to use art to raise money to train the next generation of artists," said Oliver.

