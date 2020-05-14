Mile of Music canceled this summer

It'll take another year to reach the 8th mile of the Mile of Music. Appleton's popular music festival announced this summer's event is canceled.

It hit a roadblock this year with concerns about public health and a possible second wave of coronavirus.

The Mile of Music is held throughout downtown Appleton, bringing dozens of musicians and countless fans together in multiple indoor and outdoor venues.

"Though it is clearly the right decision, it is very much a painful one," organizers wrote in a statement Thursday.

Mile of Music Mile 8 is now being planned for August 5-8, 2021.

They decided not to reschedule Mile of Music for later this year but wait another year. The Mile of Music organization says it's planning fundraising through crowdfunding to help keep the festival going. Details of the campaign, called "Going the Extra Mile for The Mile," will be released later.