Milder winter putting outdoor events on 'thin ice'

This milder winter this year is putting a damper on outdoor events, especially on Lake Winnebago.

"We made the decision to cancel the walk last night [Wednesday} because of poor ice conditions," said Jordan Vanderloop, organizer of the annual Walk Across Lake Winnebago.

Vanderloop says the walk was canceled in 2012 and 2013 due to unsafe ice conditions.

Last year's event was also in danger, but the Polar Vortex came through solidifying the ice and the walk.

However, this year's forecast doesn't look as promising.

"We've had a lot of warmer weather rain, and just wind that really messed up the lake for us on the east shore especially," said Vanderloop.

The fundraiser is still set for February 1, with plenty of entertainment at area bars to raise money for the Neenah-Menasha water rescue, Calumet County dive team and the Vineland Fire Department.

"I really wanted to raise $15,000 this year, but I'm not sure if that's going to be possible with the ice conditions the day of. It really brings in a lot of money for us usually when the ice is good," said Vanderloop.

Near the shoreline, ice conditions are much better, with about ten inches of ice built up in the ponds of Oshkosh's Menominee Park. Perfect for a new pond hockey tournament.

"Obviously, there's some concern with the a little bit of the warm weather coming through and the ice conditions; but the nice thing about where we're at right here, with the bay and the island kind of blocks off a lot of the wind, so we've actually had some pretty good ice," said Devan Kuether, organizer of the fist annual Otter Street Pond Hockey Nationals tournament.

It will be held alongside Otter Street Fishing Club's Winter Fisheree weekend, set for January 31 and February 1.

Kuether says it's the first official adult pond hockey tournament on Lake Winnebago.

Until then, event organizers will continue to watch ice conditions closely.

"The lake has tightened up, there's some thin areas that me monitor very closely, 3-4 inches is the thinnest ice out there right now and those are the areas that we monitor," said Jim Erdman, president of the Otter Street Fishing Club.

