Midwest Express returning to Milwaukee

We don't know the "when" or the "how much," but now we know the "where" and the "what" when Midwest Express ends its decade-long absence from Milwaukee.

The airline tells our Milwaukee ABC affiliate, WISN-TV, it will initially offer flights to and from Grand Rapids, Michigan; Cincinnati, Ohio; and Omaha, Nebraska.

Midwest Express said Elite Airways LLC will operate 50-seat aircraft and provide flight crews and maintenance service for Midwest Express. Midwest will handle the reservations system, customer service, and in-flight amenities -- yes, that means the warm, chocolate chip cookies the airline was known for.

Midwest Express hasn't said when flights will start or how much fares will cost.

Midwest Express last flew from Milwaukee, and served its last warm cookie to passengers, in 2010.