Middle school students spread kindness, one poster at a time

Wednesday was World Kindness Day, a day to spread kindness and maybe let someone know they matter.

Students at St. Francis Xavier Middle School in Appleton have doing their part all school year, hoping to inspire others and make the world a happier one, one poster at a time.

Health Education Teacher Chelsea Lasecki got the idea from Joanna Gaines, a Magnolia farm print-out online. She said all she did was print out the posters and the students took it and made it what it is today, a growing wall full of acts of kindness.

“The best part has been that we watch students all day in the hallways deciding which act they want to do, and it’s cool because they’ll look through the poster, and say ‘oh this would be a great one for this person they need a pick me up’ and so teachers and staff have seen this happen and students come to me and talk about what other students have done for them, and there’s just this positive energy going on,” said Lasecki.

The idea is to rip off a portion of the poster and do that act of kindness for someone.

“I think it's really cool to see everyone being so nice to each other and have such a positive attitude,” said 7th grader, Ella Merritt.

Aside from the kindness posters, sticky notes now line the hallways on lockers and doors.

Lasecki said, “I am just extremely proud of our students for taking it and running with it, I really didn’t do anything but print some paper and they’ve just done a great job of finding really cool ways to be kind to one another and it’s something our world can always use and that’s why there’s a special day for it.”

The plan is for the project to stick around as much as possible.

