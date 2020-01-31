Mid winter conditions giving whitetail herd a break in southern Wisconsin

With the January coming to a close, this month will go down as one of the most mild in recorded history.

Photo: Pixabay

Based on the temperatures we've had, this January will end up ranking in the top five most mild January's dating back to the 1880's.

If you're not a fan of deep snow and frigid temperatures, you're not alone, and according to DNR Wildlife Biologist Jeff Pritzl, most of the state's whitetail deer population is catching a serious break so far this winter.

"Makes a big difference for deer in terms of the number of calories and the amount of fat that they're burning and not so much for the immediate future because it's pretty rare that we start to see any winter mortality effects right now in mid-winter, but these are calories and fat that they can bank in case March and April do turn out to be extended winter like we've seen in the last couple of years," says Pritzl.

The DNR uses what's called a winter severity index to track the winter's effect on deer.

The index is based on points, with 80 points indicating a severe impact, and 50 points meaning moderate.

Right now, Pritzl says other than far northern Wisconsin, the rest of the state is in single digits, which points to a highly successful birthing season this spring.

"Ultimately, it comes down to body weight and body condition in an adult doe which then translates into birth weight for the fawn, which plays a big role in their ability to survive," says Pritzl.

The mild winter conditions so far will also be on the minds of county deer advisory councils when they meet in late March to recommend harvest goals for their respective counties.

"That's one of the challenges of deer population management - dealing with those annual variables and then try to put them into context into the big picture of what's going on with the populations trends," adds Pritzl.

