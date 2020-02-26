Microsoft teams up with Brown County schools

Microsoft and CESA 7 -- an agency that links local school districts with the state -- are teaming up to bring computer science to schools in Brown County.

Titletown Tech signage (WBAY photo)

"With Microsoft's help right here in Green Bay, we're going to move forward with an intentional purposeful way to nudge kids into coding and computer science," CESA 7 agency administrator Jeff Dickert said.

A $100,000 grant from Microsoft Techspark is helping to launch the program.

The grant money will support an advisory board which will develop the framework that lays out how to bring computer science to the schools.