Michigan town 'stinks;' Council buys marijuana odor device

Is that a skunk? No, it's marijuana.

A small town in Michigan's western Upper Peninsula is buying an odor-detection device and drafting an ordinance to crack down on the unpleasant smell of blooming marijuana plants.

Council member Linda Nelson says “the city of Bessemer stinks.”

Medical marijuana has been around since 2008. But Michigan's 2018 law cleared the way for homegrown pot for recreational use. Bessemer City Manager Charly Loper says there's a “skunk-like odor” when marijuana plants bloom indoors. It can last for weeks. Loper says some houses might need an air-filtration system.

