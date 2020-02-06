Michigan man arrested for wife’s murder 13 years later

The estranged husband of a Michigan murder victim was charged with her killing Thursday.

Michael Pagel was arraigned on charges for the planned killing of his wife, Renee Pagel, who is also the mother of his three now-adult children. (Source: CNN, WOOD, Family Photos)

Renee Pagel's longtime close friend, Chris Crandle, said the couple was near the end of a difficult divorce.

"She said to me a few months before she was killed 'do you think he would kill my kids?' Now who asks that?" Crandle said.

According to the Kent County Sheriff's Office, Renee Pagel was 41 years old when she was stabbed to death in her Rockford-area home in Aug. 2006.

She was home recovering after donating a kidney to a parent of one of her students at the Kent County Intermediate School District.

Search warrants that News 8 obtained revealed that responding officers found her covered in blood.

They discovered defensive wounds on her body and blood spattered on the headboard, walls and window.

Mike Pagel was a person of interest from the beginning, but authorities struggled to find evidence linking him to the crime.

The case grew cold until two years ago when it was reexamined.

Pagel now faces a count of first-degree premeditated murder.

The judge has ordered he be held on $2 million bond.

