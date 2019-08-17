Michigan man celebrates 50 years of sailing across Lake Michigan in bathtub

50 years ago Vic Jackson made history when he climbed into a bathtub and sailed from Ludington, Michigan to Manitowoc.

Saturday he shared his story at the Maritime Museum.

"It was a five dollar bet with my boss," Victor Jackson said.

You might think that's all it took for Jackson to climb in a 1914 model bath tub and sail 60 miles across Lake Michigan.

"Who would ever think anyone would go across Lake Michigan in a bath tub," Jackson said. "I mean it's ridiculous."

The year is 1969 in Lansing, Michigan.

"It was a joke, said Jackson." "It was never intended to be real."

With attention from news platforms and a news conference with the city mayor, Vic decided to make it happen.

"On July 5, 1969 due to the weather conditions that developed the coast guard had to rescue me," said Jackson.

But that wasn't the end of the adventure.

"My dad's neighbor who was a ship captain on the car ferries came out and said if you pick the weather correctly you can do this," said Jackson.

On August 24,1969 Vic did it.

Vic sailed from Ludington, Michigan to Manitowoc in 14 hours and received a gift from the mayor when he arrived on shore.

"He took me to the city hall and presented me with a key of the city in front of a news conference," said Jackson.

Victor shared his story Saturday at Maritime Museum.

He released a book in July for his 50th sail anniversary.

And if you're wondering about that 5 bucks he got it, eventually.

"It took ten years," said Jackson.

