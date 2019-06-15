Michigan couple arrested after using fake ID's to get through airport security

A Michigan couple accused of using fake ID’s to get through airport security were hauled off a plane in Milwaukee.

This week prosecutors filed numerous charges against Robert Martin and Dallal Farha.

During a connecting flight in Milwaukee, one of them dropped a wallet full of ID’s.

Investigators said the couple used fake driver licenses to get through security at another airport, posing as people whose identity they'd stolen.

Upon their arrest, deputies said they found a notebook with even more names, social security numbers and credit cards. Authorities said they are all cases of stolen identity.

The TSA would not say which airport the couple first got through security with the fake ID’s, but said they are still investigating.