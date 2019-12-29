Michigan company to test food-delivery robots in Ann Arbor

A Michigan company that makes self-driving food delivery vehicles will begin testing them in Ann Arbor in January with patrons from four restaurants.

Ann Arbor-based Refraction AI makes the REV, an autonomous robot that's five feet tall, with wheels and a fuselage that can hold delivery bags.

The company will begin using its REVs on Jan. 3 to make meal deliveries from four restaurants to a test group of 300 customers in Ann Arbor.

The Detroit News reports Refraction AI hopes that its electric, 100-pound REV can make food deliveries for half the cost of existing delivery services like Grubhub.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

