Michigan closing all public schools until April 6 amid coronavirus scare

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced that, effective Monday, all of Michigan's public and private schools will closed until April 6 as efforts continue to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The announcement Thursday night came as officials said 10 more Coronavirus cases have been reported in Michigan, raising the state's tally to 12 as some K-12 schools began announcing weeks-long closures and others began training staff to potentially move to online learning only.

Officials said all the new cases are are adults - three in Kent County; two in Oakland County; two from Washtenaw County; and one each from Ingham, St. Clair and Montcalm counties.

