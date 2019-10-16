Mical Seafood, Inc. expands recall for tuna products sold in 23 states

A Florida seafood company expanded a recall for some of its tuna products because of the risk of scombroid fish poisoning.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration published the announcement on Oct. 15 that Mical Seafood, Inc. has voluntarily recalled its frozen, wild-caught yellowfin Tuna Loins, Tuna Poke, Tuna Steaks, Tuna Ground Meat, and Tuna Saku.

These tuna products were wholesaled to customers in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusettes, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The products came from Vietnam, and they might contain “elevated” levels of histamine. They have production dates of April 1, 2019, to May 31, 2019.

These histamines can produce an allergic reaction called scombroid fish poisoning. Symptoms can appear within minutes to several hours after eating the contaminated fish.

Common symptoms of this fish poisoning are tingling or burning sensation in the mouth, facial swelling, rash, hives and itchy skin, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

The FDA says symptoms tend to resolve within several hours without medical intervention. But each individual may experience symptoms differently. An individual should seek immediate medical attention for treatment if symptoms are severe.

Customers should not consume and quarantined these products until returned to the supplier.

Anyone with questions or concerns about the recall can call (954) 935-0133, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern Time.

The recall affects the following seafood products from the company: