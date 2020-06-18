Meyer Theatre to reopen July 31 for limited audience

The Meyer Theatre announces plans to reopen on Friday, July 31 with new safety guidelines in place.

Shows stopped three months ago in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Frankstones" presented by Let Me Be Frank Productions will have an 11-performance run between July 31 and August 15.

"I can't wait to hear the laughter and the applause again," said Frank Hermans, owner of Let Me Be Frank Productions. "I might lose it on stage the first time I come on."

"We're ready for some entertainment instead of hearing about all of the things that aren't going to happen. We're going to give it a shot," said Terry Charles of PMI Entertainment Group.

Seats will not be filled right away. Meyer Theatre has a capacity of 1,000 people, and that will be reduced to just 25-percent to promote social distancing.

"When you buy tickets, whether it's two or four people, you won't have an option to go where you want," said Charles. "It will be spaced properly, and if you have a larger group of people, then you probably want to do that here at the Meyer Theatre at the box office, and they can, again, strategically seat you in a spot."

"I'm happy that things are going back to normal. I fear for the ushers, because a number of us, a majority of us are elderly," said Barb Vanden Langenberg.

Vanden Langenberg has spent more than eight years showing people to their seats and collecting tickets at Meyer Theatre as an usher. While staff will be wearing masks and gloves, the 80-year-old volunteer tells Action 2 News she will be watching how the virus spreads in upcoming weeks before making the decision to go back.

"If things keep improving, I see no problem with that," said Vanden Langenberg. "But should there be a relapse or something like that, I don't know. I'd have to think about it."

Sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the theatre which will be sanitized after every show.

Tickets can be purchased online at MeyerTheatre.org or at the Meyer Theatre Box Office which opens 90 minutes before the show starts.