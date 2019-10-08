Meth, MDMA, cocaine among drugs seized in Oconto Falls bust

Oconto County investigators seized meth, MDMA, cocaine and marijuana during a drug bust in Oconto Falls.

Police have arrested a 20-year-old woman on multiple drug-related charges. Her name was not released.

On Oct. 3, the Sheriff's Office and Oconto Falls Police received a tip about a drug trafficking operation. A search warrant was executed at a home in Oconto Falls. Officers also made a traffic stop.

As a result of the traffic stop and search warrant, officers seized the following:

METH - 156.28 grams

MDMA - 23.72 grams

HASHISH OIL - 63.90 grams

MARIJUANA - 26.69 grams

COCAINE - 3.54 grams

PRESCRIPTION MEDS (illegally obtained)

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TWO GUNS

MONEY

The Oconto County Sheriff's Office received assistance from the Northeast Tri-County Drug Enforcement Group, Brown County Drug Task Force, and the Drug Enforcement Administration - Green Bay Office.

Police say anyone with drug tips should call 920-834-6900.