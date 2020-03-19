Mercury Marine moves up summer slowdown amid coronavirus pandemic

Mercury Marine tells Action 2 News it is suspending production at a number of facilities for Mercury and Brunswick boat group starting next Monday, March 23.

The Fond du Lac company says it's monitoring the coronavirus pandemic and decided to move up the summer slowdown by a few months.

It expects the slowdown to last two or three weeks.

Action 2 News reported last week that an employee of the marine engine manufacturer had been exposed to the coronavirus while traveling overseas. The employee didn’t realize they had been exposed until after returning to work.

Lee Gordon, Director of Marine Public Relations and Communications for the Brunswick Corporation, told us at the time the company was taking a number of precautions, including allowing some employees to work from home.

Gordon told us Thursday night, "This will not impact all of Mercury Marine in Fond du Lac -- there will be some plants, mainly distribution, that will continue to run during the next couple of weeks, so business will not be as interrupted in those facilities at the plant."

"We will maintain our ability to service our customers during the suspension. We prepare for this as to make sure our customers have the product they need," he wrote.

He said Brunswick has introduced "wage continuation programs" to help employees during business interruptions due to the pandemic.