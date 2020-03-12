Mercury Marine employee exposed to COVID-19; company takes precautions

Mercury Marine, a Fond du Lac company, discovered one of its employees had been exposed to the coronavirus.

“This is a very unique situation that we’re all dealing with. It seems like every minute, every hour something is changing,” said Lee Gordon, Director of Marine Public Relations and Communications for the Brunswick Corporation.

With two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Fond du Lac, Mercury Marine just learned Wednesday night one of its own employees had been exposed to the virus while traveling abroad. The employee didn’t realize they had been exposed to COVID-19 until after returning to work.

“So at that time we made sure that employee was home, they were getting medical attention to be tested,” said Gordon. “At this time we don’t know the results of the test, but we do know that this person was exposed to somebody who had tested positive.”

Gordon says the marine engine manufacturing company has taken a number of precautions while waiting on those results. Including allowing some employees to work from home.

“We’re doing a lot of different things at the plant to make sure there’s extra sanitation, there’s extra hand sanitizers, really doing a deep clean of that area,” said Gordon.

Gordon says production hasn’t been affected under these measures. The company is also following CDC guidelines by halting international travel for work and imposing a self-quarantine on any employs who have traveled abroad. Gordon added that they are also paying attention to how the Fond du Lac community is responding.

“We’re monitoring the Fond du Lac School system. They’re cancelling certain events right now which will certainly have an impact on our employees and their children,” said Gordon.

Gordon says safety is the top priority, for their employees and customers, and they will continue to monitor the situation.

“We’re going to do everything we can to keep them safe,” said Gordon.

