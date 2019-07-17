Mentorship group builds replica 1892 Heir Island Lobster Boat ahead of Nicolet Bank Tall Ships

One mentorship program in Green Bay works around the clock preparing for Nicolet Bank Tall Ships.

Hands on Deck connects area youth with mentors ready to teach the skills of woodworking and boat building along with other traditional crafts.

It is a busy time in the workshop located at South Bay Marina.

"We have all of the pieces to the puzzle, so that's where hopefully everything goes together and fits quite easily," said Rick McDonough, a mentor with Hands on Deck.

Both mentors and apprentices spend the days leading up to Nicolet Bank Tall Ships putting the finishing touches on a project years in the making.

"It's through Traditional Boats of Ireland where they digitized the drawings that they've given me, the plans to the 1892 Vintage Heir Island Lobster Boat," said McDonough.

It is the product of work from craftsmen both young and old.

"It's kind of like heartwarming just knowing that it started like this, and it moved to something so big and great," said Luke Wesolowski, an apprentice with Hands on Deck.

The 12-year-old apprentice is part of the Brown County Health and Human Services PALS Program which is a group of kids targeted by the non-profit organization.

"They have a pool of young kids, girls and boys, that are looking to be mentored. The age group goes from the very, very young all the way to 18 years of age," said Mark Hawkins, president of Hands on Deck.

While projects like the lobster boat named 'Fiona' can be big and exciting, Hawkins says the value is in the people behind them.

"When you look at it from an overview, it's basically a pile of wood," he said.

"They always help me. They never do anything negative. They're always there and they always guide me through it, and they're just really nice people," said Wesolowski.

The lobster boat will be on display during Nicolet Bank Tall Ships at Leicht Memorial Park in Green Bay from July 26-28.

Hands on Deck will also have information about how to enroll as a mentor or apprentice in classes starting this fall.

