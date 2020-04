A 32-year-old man has died after hitting a tree in Menominee, Mich.

The crash happened April 24 at 4:36 a.m. The Sheriff's Office says first responders were called to West 38th Ave near River Rd in Menominee Township.

A preliminary investigation shows the 32-year-old Menominee man was driving west when he crossed the center line, went off the road and hit a tree.

The man was the only person in the vehicle. His name was not released.

The crash is under investigation.