Menominee Tribal Police search for man who possibly drowned

Menominee Tribal Police is searching for a man who possibly drowned at Keshena Falls Saturday night.

Police said officers arrived to the area just after 6:15 Saturday evening. An older man approached officers in distress around the area of Oshkosh road.

Officers were then told by kids that another man was swimming and appeared to be in distress and asked for help. The kids told police they tried to help the man but were not able to. They stated the man went under water and did not come back up.

The older man told police the man in the water was his nephew.

Menominee Tribal Rescue Service, Keshena Fire Department were dispatched to the scene. The Shawano County Dive Team was also immediately dispatched.

Crews searched for the man but had to continue their search Sunday morning.

Police said high, fast waters and alcohol maybe factors in this incident. At this time there is no indication of foul play or suspicious activity.

This is a developing story. Action 2 News will update it as soon as more details are released.

