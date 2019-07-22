Menominee Tribal Police looking for "armed and dangerous" man

Menominee Tribal police closed a road Monday night while they were searching for a man they consider armed and dangerous.

Police have only identified him publicly as "Cornell Z." Anyone who knows where he might be is urged not to approach him but contact police.

Police closed Rabbit Ridge Road in Keshena. He was seen walking in the wooded area with a shotgun.

They asked neighbors to stay in their homes and asked drivers to avoid the area.

Police reopened the road a couple hours after that warning but didn't find Cornell Z.