Menominee Tribal Police: Help needed finding missing woman

The Menominee Tribal Police is asking for your help in finding a missing 22-year-old woman who was last seen Tuesday night.

According to police, Katelyn Kelly, 22, was last seen around 10 - 10:30 p.m. near County Road VV East and Onanekwat Road on June 16.

She was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, a black halter top, and a gray t-shirt with black sandals.

Police are concerned for her well-being.

If you know where Kelly may be, you're asked to call Menominee Tribal Detectives at 715-799-5805.