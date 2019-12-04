Menominee Police investigate allegations of criminal sexual conduct against deputy

Police in Menominee, Mich. are investigating allegations of criminal sexual conduct by a sheriff's deputy.

The city police department says it received information from Michigan State Police that the allegations involve a Menominee County Sheriff's Deputy and a 16-year-old Menominee High School student.

Police submitted a warrant to request Menominee County prosecutor Jeffrey T. Rogg review their investigation and their recommendation for criminal charges.

Menominee Police did not release the deputy's name.

If you have further information, contact Menominee Police at (906) 863-5568.