Menominee Park Zoo loses Sienna the wolf

A gray wolf at Oshkosh's Menominee Park Zoo had to be euthanized due to kidney failure.

The zoo says the wolf, Sienna, recently had her 16th birthday.

Menominee Park Zoo says Sienna was the alpha female of the pack because of her strong, independent personality. Sienna was also known among the zoo specialists as "Sassy" and "Naughty."

The zoo received Sienna and three siblings -- a sister and two brothers -- from the Wildlife Science Center in Minnesota in 2014. The zoo says although they were born in captivity, their parents were originally from the wild and they had the instincts of wild animals. When they arrived at Menominee Park Zoo, they cleared their enclosure of rabbits, squirrels, chipmunks and any other inhabitants.

Sienna's brother Thunder is the last of the gray wolves in the zoo.

A gray wolf typically lives 8 to 13 years in the wild and 15 years in captivity, according to the National Wildlife Federation.

