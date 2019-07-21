Menominee Nation declares State of Emergency Sunday

The Menominee Nation Chairman has declared a state of emergency Sunday.

Chairman Douglas Cox did it in response to the weather over the past two days that caused wide spread damage and power outages on the reservation.

The declaration allows Menominee Tribe resources to be used for response activities, calls on the Menominee Tribe Emergency Management to activate the Tribe’s Emergency Operations Plan. The declaration also allows to tribe to ask for local, state and federal assistance.

“Emergency personnel are coordinating with state and local officials to ensure we are prepared and ready for Our first priorities are establishing and maintaining communications, meeting basic human needs, and restoring critical infrastructure,” Chairman Douglas Cox said. “Tribal and County personnel and equipment are being dispatched as needed to the impacted areas, and whatever comes our way."

The Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center activated Emergency Shelters throughout the effected communities.

MENOMINEE COUNTY/RESERVATION:

Red Cross is providing water and snacks to four shelters opened and operated by the county & Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin. Details on those:

• Middle Village – Maehnowesekiyah – Opened from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Keshena Area – Menominee Tribal Recreation Center – Opened from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• South Branch – South Branch Community Center – Opened from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Zoar Area – Zoar Ceremonial Building – Opened from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Zoar/Neopit Area – Menominee Tribal School – Opened from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

