Menominee Nation Arena owner files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

The owner of Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Federal court records show Fox Valley Pro Basketball, Inc. made the filing Aug. 19 in the Eastern District of Wisconsin Bankruptcy Court.

The filing lists estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million.

Action 2 News previously reported that general contractor Bayland Buildings filed a Foreclosure of Mortgage complaint against Fox Valley Pro Basketball, claiming the company owes $13 million on the mortgage and no regularly-scheduled payment has been made since May 2018.

The arena is home to the NBA G League Wisconsin Herd. The basketball team is affiliated with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The arena is the focal point of an area south of the Fox River, known as the Sawdust District, with long-term redevelopment plans.

The City of Oshkosh is not a part of the lawsuit but has suspended property tax rebate payments tied to the arena being in a TIF district. CLICK HERE for more on the city's reaction to the financial situation at the arena.

Action 2 News reporter Jason Zimmerman will have additional coverage on the filing at 10.