Menominee Nation Arena gets funding to continue, get out of Chapter 11

The owner of Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh says it has the funding to continue and get out of bankruptcy proceedings.

Fox Valley Pro Basketball announced Wednesday night that a court approved a total $500,000 financing. The organization also has about $400,000 in TIF money from the city of Oshkosh.

That's enough to "fund its operations, become profitable, and propose a plan of reorganization that will allow Fox Valley Pro Basketball to exit Chapter 11," according to the statement from the company's legal representative, Jerome Kerkman.

Action 2 News reported in August the arena owners were being sued by Bayland Buildings, which constructed the arena. Bayland said the company didn't make a regularly scheduled payment since May 2018 and was more than $13 million in arrears.

The arena's owners filed for Chapter 11 about a week after the lawsuit was filed and retained the firm Kerkman & Dunn to handle its reorganization.

In late August, a bankruptcy court approved a lending offer up to $200,000 from Windward Wealth Strategies Inc., which is owned by a group with a controlling interest in Fox Valley Pro Basketball. At that time, Kerkman said under its reorganization plan creditors could expect the principal amounts owed them would be paid in full.

The arena owner's financial troubles raised a cloud over the future of basketball in Oshkosh with the Milwaukee Bucks' G-League affiliate Wisconsin Herd and the GWBA championship Wisconsin Glo women's basketball team. Last month, the arena's general manager had to promise refunds to ticket holders after the Sept. 4 Tesla concert was canceled.

In its statement Wednesday, Fox Valley Pro Basketball said it has an agreement with Bayland Building to allow these financial arrangements and postpone legal proceedings until mid-January. "This will allow Fox Valley Pro Basketball to have time to work toward its financial restructuring."

Fox Valley Pro Basketball also said it worked out agreements with the City of Oshkosh and The Future Bucks before Wednesday's developments, addressing their concerns about the company's restructuring.