Menominee County deputy, subject of criminal sex case, fired from department

A Menominee County Sheriff's deputy under investigation for criminal sexual conduct involving a high school student has been fired.

The Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that Sgt. Brian Helfert violated the department's polices and rules of conduct.

An investigation into Helfert's conduct was completed by outside agency Cohl, Stoker & Toskey, P.C.

Our partner station WLUC reports that Helfert is the previously unnamed deputy under investigation for alleged sexual conduct with a 16-year-old Menominee High School student. WLUC confirmed his identity with Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Rogg.

On Dec. 4, Action 2 News reported that Menominee Police received information from Michigan State Police regarding the criminal sexual conduct allegations against a deputy with the department.

Prosecutor Rogg's office will make a decision regarding possible criminal charges in that case.

The Sheriff's Office says the decision by the sheriff to fire Helfert is unrelated to the decision by the prosecutor to file charges.