Menominee County authorities looking for missing teen

Menominee County authorities want to know if 17-year-old Kristin Hope Gromoske is okay.

Her mother posted on Facebook that Kristin left with someone on her own accord, but she hasn't been seen since Friday, Nov. 9, leaving her mother's home on 1st Street. Authorities now consider her a missing person and want to make contact with her to check on her welfare.

Her mother says her cell phone was last detected in the area of Marinette, Menominee or Porterfield.

Anyone who knows where Kristin is, or might have seen her, should call 911. You can also contact Menominee city police at (906) 863-5568 or Menominee County dispatchers at (906) 863-6614. You can also submit the information anonymously to Menominee/Marinette county Crimestoppers online (CLICK HERE).