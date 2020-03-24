Menasha woman arrested in Oconto drug bust

A 42-year-old Menasha woman is in the Oconto County Jail after a drug bust in Oconto overnight Tuesday.

The Oconto County Sheriff's Office and Oconto Police Department issued a search warrant on the 600-block of Brazeau Ave. just before 3:30 in the morning.

Among the numerous items seized were a diabetic supply case which contained baggies of marijuana, methamphetamine, and miscellaneous pills; drug paraphernalia; a marijuana cigarette; a number of gem bags; two smartphones; and $1,127 in cash.

They also found a purse containing several knives, brass knuckles, a switchblade knife, and three bags containing a total 142 grams (5 ounces) of methamphetamines.

The woman is not formally charged, so authorities aren't naming her. Her case is being forwarded to the district attorney's office for charges.