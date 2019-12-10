Menasha substitute teacher charged with sexual assault of child under 13

A substitute teacher in the Menasha Joint School District was charged Tuesday with five felony counts, including two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child under 13 and three counts of child enticement for the purpose of sexual contact.

Alex Patterson, 27, of Greenville was arrested one week ago on suspicion of first-degree sexual abuse of a child following a weeks-long investigation.

He's scheduled to make his initial appearance in Outagamie County court Tuesday afternoon.

At the time of his arrest, Menasha police said they weren't sure if the man had other victims in the Fox Valley. They were working with other law enforcement agencies

Police and school officials worked with the state Department of Public Instruction to suspend Patterson's license so he can't have contact with any child at any school in Wisconsin.

Anyone who has information which might help investigators are asked to call the Menasha Police Department at (920) 967-3500.