Menasha substitute teacher arrested for child-sexual assault

Menasha police say they arrested a substitute teacher in the Menasha Joint School District on suspicion of first-degree sexual abuse of a child.

Police say Tuesday's arrest of the 27-year-old Greenville man was the result of a weeks-long investigation.

They aren't sure if the man had other victims in other locations in the Fox Valley. They're working with other law enforcement agencies.

Anyone who has information which might help investigators are asked to call the Menasha Police Department at (920) 967-3500.

Police and school officials say they have worked with the state Department of Public Instruction to "suspend the suspect's ability to have contact with a child in any school in Wisconsin."

