Menasha opening pool, starting some summer programs

The city of Menasha is preparing to open the Menasha Pool and bring back some summer recreation programs.

The city had to make some adjustments to ensure public health during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Menasha Pool will open on June 20 with a limited capacity to allow for physical distancing. The city says that will be evaluated throughout the summer and may be adjusted. The pool will offer swim lessons, lap swim and open swim times.

The city is introducing a Summer Camp program at Jefferson Park, with half-day and full-day options. This is described as consolidating summer programs like Tot Lot and Playground Plus.

The city is also bringing back baseball, soccer, tennis, pickleball, and dance programs with modifications.

Decisions haven't been made yet about adult softball leagues or the annual Otto Grunski Runski.

Details about the summer programs will be posted to the city's Parks and Recreation website on Friday, June 5 (CLICK HERE).

Registration for the rec. programs and swim lessons opens Monday, June 8. The number of open spots will be limited.

Events that could attract large crowds are canceled, including the City Carnival, Dive-in Movie and Bubble Run. Neenah and Menasha already announced the cancellation of the Parade of Lights on July 3 and CommunityFest on July 4.