Menasha man killed in Calumet County crash identified

The Menasha man who died after a crash in Calumet County Saturday afternoon was identified Tuesday as Moxy Krieck. He was 59 years old.

The Calumet County Sheriff's Office was called to a crash involving a sedan and a pickup truck at the intersection of County Highway H and Dorn Rd. in Brothertown just after 1 p.m.

Deputies say they found Krieck, the driver of the sedan, with significant injuries and started life-saving measures but he died.

The driver of the pickup truck, Anna Handle, 29, from Manitowoc, and her passenger had minor injuries.

There is no update from the investigation into how the crash happened. The Wisconsin State Patrol is helping the sheriff's office with the crash reconstruction.