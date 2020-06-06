Menasha man killed following Calumet County crash

Authorities say a Menasha man died from his injuries following a two vehicle crash in Calumet County early Saturday afternoon.

According to the Calumet County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the intersection of Dorn Road and County Highway H in the Town of Brothertown just after 1 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 59-year-old man who had been driving a sedan.

Although life-saving measures were done, he died from what are described by authorities as significant injuries.

The Sheriff's Office says a 29-year-old Manitowoc woman and her passenger, who were in a pick-up truck, received minor injuries.

At this time, the crash is still being investigated.

No names have been released to WBAY at this time.